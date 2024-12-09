VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

VARD has successfully delivered “IT Infinity” to I.T. International Telecom Marine SRL (IT), after converting the vessel from a platform supply vessel into a specialized cable laying vessel, according to the company's release.

The Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) has been converted into a state-of-the-art Cable Laying Vessel (CLV) to meet the increasing demands of the subsea telecommunications industry. Returned to VARD Built at Vard Brattvaag and delivered to Volstad Maritime in 2008 as the “Volstad Princess”, the vessel has changed ownership several times.

SD Standard Drilling acquired the ship in 2017, before it was sold to IT in 2021 and renamed “IT Infinity”. In 2024, the vessel returned to VARD for an extensive conversion, preparing it for its new role as a highly specialized cable-laying vessel, bringing the ship a renewed purpose.

The conversion work was carried out at Vard Brattvaag in Norway, in close collaboration with a network of specialists and VARD’s trusted suppliers. The conversion work included the addition of new accommodations for 32 people and required approximately 550 tons of steel, all sourced and processed in Norway.

In addition to structural changes, Vard Electro played a key role in upgrading the vessel’s electrical systems. This involved the installation of new switchboards and cabling, as well as updates to the existing electrical systems. Vard Interiors contributed by delivering a new HVAC system, ensuring modern and efficient operations and further enhancing the vessel's overall performance.

In addition to the structural conversion work undertaken by VARD, IT Infinity’s full conversion to a CLV will include installation and integration of cable equipment such as: 60-ton A-frame, 25-ton Cable Drum Engine (CDE), 20-ton Linear Cable Engine (LCE), MD3 cable plough system, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Fiber optic cable testing and jointing equipment.