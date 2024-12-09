Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG) held a symposium on December 6th to share best practices and explore innovative approaches to shore power utilization, according to ONE's release.

The event highlighted ONE’s nearly decade-long experience in utilizing Alternative Marine Power (AMP) containers on the U.S. West Coast.

Prior to the symposium day, a milestone was achieved on December 4th with the successful trial and commissioning of ONE’s AMP container at NZPG’s terminal. This marked the first time a vessel at a Chinese port utilized shore power through Lift-on/Lift-off operations of an AMP container, a proven approach to boosting cold ironing and reducing emissions while in port.

The symposium featured a range of activities, including:

Technical Presentations: Experts from ONE and NZPG shared insights into the benefits of shore power, operational procedures, and technical specifications of AMP container and its application.

On-Site Demonstration: Attendees witnessed a live demonstration of AMP container and shore power usage on a vessel equipped with an AMP container. (At about 3pm on December 6th, the vessel successfully connected to shore power, marking the official landing of the country’s first ship-shore collaborative mobile AMP container power connection mode after the above commissioning)

Terminal Tour: A guided tour of the NZP terminal allowed participants to observe the operational processes and the physical structure of the AMP container Symposium AMP container ONE is committed to exploring innovative solutions to reduce its environmental impact. By collaborating with likeminded partners like NZPG, the company aims to support the adoption of sustainable port operations and contribute to a greener future for all.

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.