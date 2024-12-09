  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

2024 December 9   16:25

Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

The Adani Group is planning to invest $2 billion for acquisitions in the ports sector to expand its presence in the international market, a spokesperson said, according to India Shipping News.

The company's flagship Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones Ltd. is scouting for terminals in Europe, which accounts for 40% of global sea trade.

"We are looking for two or three terminals in Europe only and deals should happen in the near future," the spokesperson said.

The company has ports in Sri Lanka, Israel, Australia, Tanzania and Greece and is seeking to further expand abroad. In India, the company, with a cargo handling capacity of 633 million metric tonnes at 15 ports, has a market share of 27% which it is planning to enhance to 40% by 2030.

For this purpose, capacity addition is planned in the west coast. Last year, the company had reported an EBITDA of 217,590 crore and this year the half yearly EBITDA has reached ₹18,846 crore, the spokesperson said.

Topics:

Adani Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 9

18:00

Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

17:30

OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

17:06

Fishing boat capsizes off South Korea, 7 dead

16:40

Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

15:32

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

13:21

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia

12:53

EGAS signs regasification service agreement with the supplier of the second FSRU

12:37

Höegh Autoliners signs 5-year contract with major international car producer

11:59

Svitzer begins operations in Port of Itaqui, Brazil

11:38

Wallenius Marine tests wind-powered PCTC design

10:59

MOL Cruises marks service debut of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI

10:39

Equinor completes divestment in Azerbaijan and Nigeria

2024 December 8

16:42

MIV 2030 boosting India's maritime sector

14:06

Shipping: The Greek flag remains in the top-10, albeit with losses

13:34

Marlink to deploy Sealink NextGen on 24 vessels for Thoresen Shipping

13:31

Maersk scouting for new facilities on India's east coast to recycle post Panamax ships, says official

11:21

Danish agency grants EIA approval of the project and environmental approval of the facility

09:57

Autonomy-equipped barge collides with vessel near Rotterdam

2024 December 7

15:43

Namibia accedes to Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety

14:37

MSC introduces Eastern Cape Express Service

13:07

Sembcorp and Chevron ink a ten-year LNG supply deal

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 2-6, 2024

09:46

DNV shows more orders for alternative-fuelled newbuids placed in November

2024 December 6

18:00

Chile extends San Antonia Terminal Internacional concession to 2030

17:24

Indian Port workers preparing for indefinite strike

16:51

VTTI and Snam finalize acquisition of Adriatic LNG