OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL") receives another brand new 16,828 TEU container vessel, named the “OOCL Iris", according to the company's release. This vessel is the second of ten new 16,000 TEU container ships ordered by OOCL and is the first to be delivered by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (“NACKS").​

The “OOCL Iris," along with her sister vessels, utilizes an intelligent integrated platform for efficient data collection, storage, and transmission. These vessels feature an advanced energy efficiency system that provides recommendations for speed optimization and trim adjustments. The system monitors real-time fuel consumption and power usage of the main engine, generator and boiler, offering valuable optimization suggestions. Additionally, the “OOCL Iris" has received three "Smart Ship" notations, as well as the Enviro-friendly notation (ENVIRO) and Sustainable notation (SUSTAIN-1) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), highlighting OOCL's commitment to innovation and sustainability in maritime operations. ​

The “OOCL Iris" will be deployed on the Trans-Pacific Trade ECX1 service. The port rotation is: Hong Kong / Yantian / Xiamen / Shanghai / New York / Savannah / Charleston / Laem Chabang / Cai Mep / Hong Kong in a 91-day round trip. ​

Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, the company offers transportation services to all the major trading economies of the world.