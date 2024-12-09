Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the successful retrofit of the main engine of the ‘Maersk Halifax’ to a dual-fuel MAN B&W ME-LGIM unit. MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, carried out the work, the first such project globally involving a VLCV (Very Large Container Vessel), according to MAN's release.

The 15,000 teu vessel entered service in 2017 and was originally powered by an MAN B&W 8G95ME-C9.5 prime mover. The retrofit to an 8G95ME-LGIM Mk10.5 engine enables the Maersk Halifax to operate on green methanol, making it possible to reduce its CO2 emissions by 90%. The retrofit also included an upgrade to the vessel’s engine-control system to MAN Energy Solutions’ latest Triton system. Following the completion of sea-trials, Maersk Halifax has returned to operation and is now servicing A.P. Moller - Maersk’s (Maersk) Trans-Pacific trade.

The Halifax retrofit is expected to serve as a blueprint for future retrofit projects. Indeed, Maersk has already placed a preorder for MAN PrimeServ to convert an additional 10 vessels from its fleet to methanol operation.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and alternative fuels.