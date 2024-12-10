Rotterdam LNG bunker prices dip, Singapore rises amid global demand shifts

Rotterdam's price has dropped by $2/mt to $877/mt in the past week, according to Engine Technologies. The downward trend reflects a corresponding increase in the underlying Dutch TTF Natural Gas contract. Colder-than-average temperatures across Northern Europe have limited drop in European gas prices. Forecasters anticipate milder weather next week, offering a brief reprieve, but the current chill underscores Europe’s reliance on LNG, Energi Danmark noted.

According to Kpler, Europe is likely to remain a premium LNG market next year due to lower Russian gas supplies. The EU’s target to fill gas reserves to 90% by November 2025 underlines its growing dependence on LNG as a flexible energy source.

LNG imports to Europe are projected to rise by over 18% year-on-year to 101.1 million mt in 2025.

Singapore's LNG bunker price has gained by $8/mt to $914/mt in the past week, tracking gains in the NYMEX Japan/Korea Marker (JKM) contract. Despite a forecast for colder weather in Northeast Asia next week, LNG cargo demand remains subdued for the immediate term.

Analysts suggest the competitive dynamics between European and Asian buyers will intensify as winter deepens. ANZ Bank highlighted the ongoing battle to secure LNG cargoes, while Kpler revised its December forecast for Chinese LNG imports downward. This adjustment follows an expected increase in capacity for the Russia-China Power of Siberia pipeline, which is set to reach its maximum contracted level of 104 million cbm/day this month.