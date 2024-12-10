  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Qingdao Port sets new automated terminal record

2024 December 10   10:20

Qingdao Port sets new automated terminal record

The automated container terminal at Qingdao Port, a subsidiary of Shandong Port Group, achieved an average productivity of 60.6 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per hour during an unloading task on Monday, according to China Daily. This marks the 11th time that the terminal has set a world record for automated terminal efficiency.

As one of the key international trade gateways of the country, Qingdao Port is home to Asia's first fully automated container terminal. Since beginning operations in May 2017, the terminal has continuously broken global records, driven by the operator's ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities.

Efficiency has improved by 6 percent year-on-year, and cargo throughput has increased by 15 percent compared to the same period in 2023. These improvements enabled the terminal to surpass its previous year's total container throughput 43 days ahead of schedule. In late November, the terminal completed an upgrade to its next-generation intelligent control system, developed in-house.

Chen Qiang, head of the terminal's software development department, highlighted the system's seven technological innovations, including twin-lift automated loading and dual-trolley heavy-load operations. "The new system is expected to boost operational efficiency by 6.3 percent," said Chen.

In December 2023, the third phase of Qingdao Port's automated terminal began operations. As China's first domestically developed automated container terminal, it marked a big step forward in achieving national core competitiveness in port technology. Following the expansion, the terminal's automated container berth now spans 2,088 meters, with 1,652 meters currently operational.

Key upgrades, including large-scale implementation of home-grown automated electrical control systems, have enhanced service efficiency, said the port operator.

Qingdao Port is now the fourth-largest port globally by cargo throughput and the second-largest for foreign trade in China. It operates over 220 container shipping routes, the busiest in northern China. In the first three quarters of 2024, the port handled 23.16 million TEUs, an 8 percent year-on-year increase. Separately, on Sunday, Qingdao Port's pulp terminal set a new global benchmark by unloading 51,676 metric tons of pulp in just 24 hours, achieving a world record for the fourth time.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 10

11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service

10:40

Drillship for East Sea gas exploration project arrives in Busan

09:54

Rotterdam LNG bunker prices dip, Singapore rises amid global demand shifts

2024 December 9

18:00

Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

17:30

OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

17:06

Fishing boat capsizes off South Korea, 7 dead

16:40

Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

16:25

Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

15:32

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

13:21

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia

12:53

EGAS signs regasification service agreement with the supplier of the second FSRU

12:37

Höegh Autoliners signs 5-year contract with major international car producer

11:59

Svitzer begins operations in Port of Itaqui, Brazil

11:38

Wallenius Marine tests wind-powered PCTC design

10:59

MOL Cruises marks service debut of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI

10:39

Equinor completes divestment in Azerbaijan and Nigeria

2024 December 8

16:42

MIV 2030 boosting India's maritime sector

14:06

Shipping: The Greek flag remains in the top-10, albeit with losses

13:34

Marlink to deploy Sealink NextGen on 24 vessels for Thoresen Shipping

13:31

Maersk scouting for new facilities on India's east coast to recycle post Panamax ships, says official

11:21

Danish agency grants EIA approval of the project and environmental approval of the facility

09:57

Autonomy-equipped barge collides with vessel near Rotterdam

2024 December 7

15:43

Namibia accedes to Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety

14:37

MSC introduces Eastern Cape Express Service

13:07

Sembcorp and Chevron ink a ten-year LNG supply deal

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 2-6, 2024