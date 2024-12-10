  1. Home
2024 December 10   11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service

Contecon Guayaquil (CGSA), Ecuador’s main port and subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has signed a new commercial agreement for the Asia-South America (ASA) service, further strengthening Contecon Guayaquil’s connectivity with the Asian market, according to ICTSI's release. 

The agreement brings back five shipping lines and their shippers’ customer base to the terminal: Wan Hai, Pacific International Lines, Cosco, Evergreen and Yang Ming – underscoring the confidence of major international carriers in Contecon Guayaquil’s modern infrastructure, operational efficiency, and robust security.

The ASA service used to call at Contecon Guayaquil until 2015, recommencing in the first week of November.

