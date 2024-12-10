Glander International Bunkering collaborates with SK Trading International for B24 biofuel supply

Glander International Bunkering together with SK Trading International arranged the successful supply of 250 metric tons of Biofuel B24 in Singapore, according to the company's release.

This collaboration marks another important step toward reducing carbon emissions in the maritime industry. The delivery was made possible through SK Trading International, a trusted supplier recognized for its high-quality fuel solutions in Korea and Singapore. This delivery aligns with SK Trading International strategy, which aims to position the company as a global leader in the energy transition.

Dimitris Mertikas, Key Account Manager at Glander International Bunkering, said, “In this landscape, our Key Accounts team has positioned itself next to our customers, supporting them with the help of our trusted suppliers on the journey to new fuels every step of the way – from trial to adoption, one ship at a time. We will continue working closely with both our suppliers and clients to achieve our mutual environmental goals.”

Leveraging its extensive network of biofuel suppliers, Glander International Bunkering is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for cleaner fuel solutions. Currently, Glander International Bunkering is capable of supplying second-generation biofuels in more than 100 ports worldwide.

As the shipping industry increasingly prioritizes decarbonization, collaborations like this are expected to grow, solidifying Glander International Bunkering’s position as a leader in the transition to new fuels.