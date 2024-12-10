  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. UECC partners with Titan to accelerate biomethane fuel use

2024 December 10   17:32

UECC partners with Titan to accelerate biomethane fuel use

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has secured a major bunkering deal with Titan Clean Fuels to source liquefied biomethane that will enable the company to reduce its GHG emissions by over 75,000 tons in 2025 - or around one-third of its annual direct emissions from vessel operations, according to the company's release.

Titan will provide ISCC-EU certified mass balanced liquefied biomethane (LBM), or bioLNG, for bunkering at the Port of Zeebrugge to fuel UECC’s five dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) operating in the European shortsea trade under the supply contract covering the rest of this year and 2025 when a minimum of 12,000 tons of LBM will be supplied.

UECC is expanding its collaboration with Titan following the launch with the Dutch clean fuel supplier earlier this year of the ‘Sail for Change’ sustainability initiative in which four major European vehicle manufacturers - including Toyota and Ford - have now signed up to use UECC vessels fueled by low-carbon LBM.

The company estimates the use of LBM will eliminate another 75,000 tons of its global Scope 1 well-to-wake emissions from ship operations of approximately 220,000 tonnes per year. This follows a 250% year-on-year reduction in tank-to-wake emissions of 60,000 tonnes last year, driven largely by increased use of biofuels, as well as LNG.

LBM meeting key fuel criteria UECC’s Energy & Sustainability Manager Daniel Gent says the company is ramping up its use of LBM due to the attractive emissions factor of the fuel - with potential for net-zero emissions or even net-negative if avoided emissions of waste are taken into account - and increasing availability at scale.

The company aims to achieve 20% use of LBM, as well as 17% use of biofuels and 20% use of LNG, across its current 15-vessel fleet by 2030 when it expects alternative fuel use to reach 55%. UECC is also investigating e-methane produced using renewable electricity and electrolysis that is targeted to meet 10% of its gas demand in 2025, with this fuel among renewable fuels of non-biological origin that are incentivized under FuelEU. The company is pushing for alternative fuel adoption and procurement of supplies as it also plans further eco-friendly fleet expansion, with orders for two multi-fuel battery hybrid newbuild PCTCs due for delivery in 2028 and options for two similar vessels.

Topics:

bunkering

Port of Zeebrugge

alternative fuels

UECC

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 10

18:00

National Subsea Centre and PlanSea collaborate on AI-powered decommissioning solution

17:19

HHLA and passify digitalise truck handling at Hamburg terminals

16:57

Damen Naval signs contract with Lloyd’s Register for new frigate for Colombia

16:23

CHANGHONG сompletes delivery of 10 container ships to NAVIOS

15:59

Cosco Shipping and MOL to build sx LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

15:16

Air Liquide receives EU support to develop the first large-scale project for the production, liquefaction, and distribution of low carbon and renewable hydrogen from ammonia

14:45

bp and JERA joining forces to create top-tier global offshore wind joint venture

13:54

FMC closes one of two investigations into conditions created by Canadian ballast water regulations

13:25

EU ports recorded 395.3 million passengers in 2023

12:53

Eastern Pacific Shipping extends eSAIL installation with bound4blue on newbuild

12:25

Glander International Bunkering collaborates with SK Trading International for B24 biofuel supply

11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service

10:40

Drillship for East Sea gas exploration project arrives in Busan

10:20

Qingdao Port sets new automated terminal record

09:54

Rotterdam LNG bunker prices dip, Singapore rises amid global demand shifts

2024 December 9

18:00

Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

17:30

OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

17:06

Fishing boat capsizes off South Korea, 7 dead

16:40

Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

16:25

Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

15:32

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

13:21

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia

12:53

EGAS signs regasification service agreement with the supplier of the second FSRU

12:37

Höegh Autoliners signs 5-year contract with major international car producer

11:59

Svitzer begins operations in Port of Itaqui, Brazil

11:38

Wallenius Marine tests wind-powered PCTC design