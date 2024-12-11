  1. Home
  Yang Ming to launch China-Thailand Express service

2024 December 11

Yang Ming to launch China-Thailand Express service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (hereafter "Yang Ming") continues to strengthen its operations in the intra-Asia market by optimizing its China-Southeast Asia service network, according to the company's release.

In early January 2025, Yang Ming will launch the China-Thailand Express (CTE) service, designed to strengthen its competitiveness in the intra-Asia market. The CTE service will provide customers with flexible, reliable, and high-quality container shipping solutions.

Yang Ming currently operates 4 services between China and Thailand. The new CTE service, offering a 21-day round-trip with fixed weekly sailings, aims to enhance flexibility in container transportation to better meet customer needs.

CTE Port Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Nansha – Laem Chabang – Shekou – Shanghai.

