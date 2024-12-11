Konecranes delivers reach stackers to Chile’s Ultraport

Two Konecranes reach stackers have just started handling containers at the Ultraport terminal in Puerto Angamos, a major port for Chile’s vital copper exports, according to the company's release.

Ultraport is ramping up efforts to reduce emissions and chose lift trucks featuring Flow Drive, a Konecranes innovation that uses a special transmission to cut fuel consumption without losing performance. Ultraport has been a Konecranes customer for over a decade, with an extensive fleet that includes over 30 reach stackers and several mobile harbor cranes throughout Chile. They are part of Ultramar, which has installed the first Konecranes Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes on the continent at their Terminal Graneles del Norte (TGN). Ultraport has now continued to lead the way in material handling by introducing the first Flow Drive lift trucks to the region.

The two new lift trucks are Konecranes SMV 4632 TC5 reach stackers equipped with Flow Drive, an innovative solution utilizing a HYDROMEChanical variable transmission (HVT) to limit power at low speed, reducing wear and carbon emissions while cutting fuel consumption by up to 25% compared to a reach stacker with standard diesel configuration. A number of optional onboard features improve performance and safety while further reducing environmental impact: the Hydraulic Long Life (HLL) filter increases the oil change interval, automated central greasing minimizes mechanical wear and reduces maintenance, and two additional cameras located on the spreader that allow the driver to check the twist locks during the whole operation, while one rear camera aids visibility in reverse maneuvers.

TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring collects operational diagnostics to help optimize usage and the Premium upgrade adds tire pressure monitoring to maintain stability, further cut fuel consumption and extend tire lifetime.

