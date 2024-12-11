  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Konecranes delivers reach stackers to Chile’s Ultraport

2024 December 11   11:01

Konecranes delivers reach stackers to Chile’s Ultraport

Two Konecranes reach stackers have just started handling containers at the Ultraport terminal in Puerto Angamos, a major port for Chile’s vital copper exports, according to the company's release.

Ultraport is ramping up efforts to reduce emissions and chose lift trucks featuring Flow Drive, a Konecranes innovation that uses a special transmission to cut fuel consumption without losing performance. Ultraport has been a Konecranes customer for over a decade, with an extensive fleet that includes over 30 reach stackers and several mobile harbor cranes throughout Chile. They are part of Ultramar, which has installed the first Konecranes Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes on the continent at their Terminal Graneles del Norte (TGN). Ultraport has now continued to lead the way in material handling by introducing the first Flow Drive lift trucks to the region.

The two new lift trucks are Konecranes SMV 4632 TC5 reach stackers equipped with Flow Drive, an innovative solution utilizing a HYDROMEChanical variable transmission (HVT) to limit power at low speed, reducing wear and carbon emissions while cutting fuel consumption by up to 25% compared to a reach stacker with standard diesel configuration. A number of optional onboard features improve performance and safety while further reducing environmental impact: the Hydraulic Long Life (HLL) filter increases the oil change interval, automated central greasing minimizes mechanical wear and reduces maintenance, and two additional cameras located on the spreader that allow the driver to check the twist locks during the whole operation, while one rear camera aids visibility in reverse maneuvers.

TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring collects operational diagnostics to help optimize usage and the Premium upgrade adds tire pressure monitoring to maintain stability, further cut fuel consumption and extend tire lifetime.

Konecranes is one of the global leaders in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries.

Topics:

Konecranes

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 11

10:53

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reduces noise pollution with white noise alarms

10:06

Yang Ming to launch China-Thailand Express service

09:46

Hanwha Ocean Standard FPSO design receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 December 10

18:00

National Subsea Centre and PlanSea collaborate on AI-powered decommissioning solution

17:32

UECC partners with Titan to accelerate biomethane fuel use

17:19

HHLA and passify digitalise truck handling at Hamburg terminals

16:57

Damen Naval signs contract with Lloyd’s Register for new frigate for Colombia

16:23

CHANGHONG сompletes delivery of 10 container ships to NAVIOS

15:59

Cosco Shipping and MOL to build sx LNG carriers for QatarEnergy

15:16

Air Liquide receives EU support to develop the first large-scale project for the production, liquefaction, and distribution of low carbon and renewable hydrogen from ammonia

14:45

bp and JERA joining forces to create top-tier global offshore wind joint venture

13:54

FMC closes one of two investigations into conditions created by Canadian ballast water regulations

13:25

EU ports recorded 395.3 million passengers in 2023

12:53

Eastern Pacific Shipping extends eSAIL installation with bound4blue on newbuild

12:25

Glander International Bunkering collaborates with SK Trading International for B24 biofuel supply

11:24

Ecuador's biggest port welcomes major shipping lines back with new service

10:40

Drillship for East Sea gas exploration project arrives in Busan

10:20

Qingdao Port sets new automated terminal record

09:54

Rotterdam LNG bunker prices dip, Singapore rises amid global demand shifts

2024 December 9

18:00

Maersk Halifax becomes first VLCV to run on methanol

17:30

OOCL unveils its second 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Iris

17:06

Fishing boat capsizes off South Korea, 7 dead

16:40

Luka Koper expands operations with 4 Konecranes electric RTGs

16:25

Adani Group plans to invest $2 Billion for acquisitions of ports in Europe

15:32

Iran, Russia launch two transport projects

15:14

Ocean Network Express and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group collaborate on shore power innovation in China

14:42

VARD successfully delivers cable laying vessel IT Infinity after conversion

14:16

FMC issues request for additional information regarding Premier Alliance Agreement

13:54

CMB.TECH sells three Suezmaxes

13:21

INPEX acquires AC/RL7 Block in Australia