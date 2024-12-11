  1. Home
2024 December 11   15:51

TES accelerates CO2 export terminal at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub

Tree Energy Solutions (“TES”), a global green energy company leading the way in the production of e-NG (electric natural gas derived from green hydrogen), is advancing its Green Energy Hub in Wilhelmshaven with the development of a liquid CO2 export terminal, according to the company's release.

Future phases of the hub will introduce an autothermal reformer and a green power producing facility. To support the ongoing development of the CO2 export terminal, TES is now founding member of the Carbon Management Alliance (CM Alliance), an industrial initiative in Germany focused on implementing Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies. This expansion supports the organisation's goals to drive innovative cross-industry solutions and create infrastructure for efficient carbon management.

The CO2 export terminal will serve as a key hub for receiving CO2 captured from emitter sites and transported by rail or pipeline to Wilhelmshaven. The terminal will handle and interim store CO2 for export to storage facilities in the North or Baltic Sea or to transport it to countries with an abundancy of renewable energy sources for e-NG production. For TES, developing this CO2 export infrastructure constitutes a strategic asset to pursue the company’s vision to world’s leading e-NG producer.

Hugo Dijkgraaf, Chief Operating Officer at TES, commented: “The CO2 export terminal will be a key asset for Germany’s industrial decarbonization, connecting CO2 emitters and hard to abate industry clusters across Germany and Europe, initially through existing rail networks. This approach allows emissions to be transported without requiring significant new infrastructure. CO2 from Germany, eastern France, Switzerland, Austria, and the Czech Republic can be delivered to Wilhelmshaven. The project could connect to storage facilities in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK, with the potential to integrate future sites through the flexible ship-based export facility.”

TES is a global green energy company focused on developing giga-scale projects to produce hydrogen-based e-fuels, such as e-NG (electric natural gas made from green hydrogen and CO2). Based in Europe and operating worldwide, TES utilises renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, and hydro—combined with climate-neutral CO2 to create e-NG, a drop-in fuel that can replace fossil natural gas. This scalable and cost-effective approach aims to provide reliable and affordable green energy globally. TES seeks to accelerate the adoption of green molecules across various sectors by making them easy to transport and consume to deliver on real zero targets and win the climate race.

hydrogen

CO2

