Northern Endurance Partnership launches the first CCS project in the UK with the participation of TotalEnergies

Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) announced today financial close, allowing to proceed with the execution of the first CCS project in the UK. NEP, in which TotalEnergies holds a 10% shareholding interest, will permanently store up to an initial 4 million tonnes of CO2 per year, according to TotalEnergies's release.

The NEP infrastructure will initially serve three carbon capture projects in the Teesside region (NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture). Infrastructure includes an onshore CO2 gathering network, compression facilities and a 145 km offshore pipeline connected to subsea injection facilities in the Endurance saline aquifer located around 1,000m below the seabed. Construction is expected to start from mid-2025 with first CO2 storage expected in 2028.

Northern Endurance Partnership NEP is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC). The NEP infrastructure will initially serve the Teesside-based carbon capture projects – NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture – that were selected for first connection to NEP by Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in March 2023 as part of the UK’s cluster sequencing process for carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS).

TotalEnergies has been present in the UK for more than 60 years, employing more than 1,800 people across the energy value chain. As one of the country’s leading oil and gas operators, the company operates around 30% of the UK Continental Shelf’s gas production, with average daily production of 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2023 in company share.