Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier

Angelicoussis Group’s Maran Gas Maritime (MGM) executive team travelled late November to Okpo Shipyard in South Korea to celebrate the naming and delivery of its new dual-fuel LNG carrier, the Maran Gas Kastelorizo, according to the company's release.

MGM’s Managing Director Despoina Moustaka, EVP and Head of Technical Andreas Spertos, Chief Commercial Officer Spyros Leoussis and LNG Commercial Director Jason Bikos joined executives from HanwhaOcean and Eni to christen the outstanding vessel, boasting the latest in eco-friendly ship design.

The newbuild ABS classed LNG carrier features the MAN-MEGI propulsion engine, which allows for the lowest gas consumption and negligible level of methane slip among all dual-fuel LNG engines currently on the market.