2024 December 12   10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

KVH Industries, Inc. announced that Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), a world leading independent containership lessor, has signed an agreement to equip its fleet with the OneWeb advanced low earth orbit (LEO) satellite offering from KVH. This marks the next step in Seaspan’s drive to deliver shore-like Internet connectivity at sea, supporting its digital transformation strategy and augmenting its fleet’s existing LEO services.

As an early adopter of LEO technologies, Seaspan is the first major owner/operator of container ships to partner with KVH for its OneWeb solution. Seaspan’s OneWeb rollout will further strengthen the fleet’s data connectivity infrastructure, enabling Seaspan to leverage advanced technologies and high bandwidth-demanding applications, including solutions such as cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) technology, which were previously unsuitable for maritime use.

KVH Industries, Inc. is one of the global leaders in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone, and TracVision product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

Seaspan is a maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world’s most prominent shipping lines. As of September 30, 2024, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 218 vessels, pro forma undelivered newbuilds including PCTCs, with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.3 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

