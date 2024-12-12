  1. Home
2024 December 12   10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

DNV has released a new standard, DNV-ST-J301 Electrolyser systems, embedded in DNV’s certification framework for the equipment and facilities used in producing hydrogen and its derivatives through water electrolysis. This standard integrates seamlessly with ISO 22734 Hydrogen generators using water electrolysis, which it complements to offer an unparalleled framework for safety and compliance, according to the company's release.

Hydrogen production carries specific risks requiring robust safety measures. DNV-ST-J301 addresses these challenges with a comprehensive, risk-based approach covering the entire lifecycle of electrolyser systems. The standard consolidates all technical safety requirements into a single, clear document, simplifying compliance while providing the hydrogen industry with a definitive benchmark for safe, reliable, and scalable operations. Its release aligns with the recently announced EU Innovation Fund hydrogen auction, where certifications are expected to play a crucial role in project success.

The new standard, DNV-ST-J301, provides a comprehensive framework to address the unique risks of hydrogen production through electrolysers. It establishes detailed safety requirements for the design, construction, and operation of these systems, by defining proportionate actions based on risk severity to ensure both effective and cost-efficient compliance.

DNV-ST-J301 not only focuses on the equipment itself, but further onto the integration at plant level, thereby supporting early risk reduction for projects and stakeholders, saving money for developers in the long run.  This standard builds on insights from a joint industry project (JIP) involving 30 global partners, establishing a fully integrated standard for electrolyser systems. It is tailored to address hazards unique to hydrogen technologies and offers solutions that align with industry best practices and emerging global regulations.

Complementary guidance and certifications  DNV’s new standard is part of a broader framework that includes service specifications, such as:  DNV’s Verification and certification of power-to-x equipment and Verification of power-to-x facilities service specifications (DNV-SE-0674 and DNV-SE-0656), which offer flexible, risk-based verification and certification for power-to-x equipment and facilities, certifying also compliance with ISO 22734 and regional regulatory frameworks globally (e.g. EU CE compliance).  

DNV-SE-0654, designed to verify the environmental sustainability of hydrogen production. In addition, DNV-RP-J302, a recommended practice for evaluating and testing electrolyser performance is scheduled for external hearing in Q1, 2025, and DNV-ST-J30x, a product standard, will soon be released. These complementary documents align with the forthcoming revision of ISO 22734, reinforcing DNV’s leadership in advancing the hydrogen industry.

DNV

hydrogen

