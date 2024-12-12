Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

“A project and process are currently underway to utilize land owned by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) and the Port of Colombo (POC) for solar energy harvesting, aiming to produce green hydrogen under the port’s Green Energy Initiative Programme,” said Eng. Ganaka Hemachandra, Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA). He made these remarks as a panelist during a discussion on 'Future Fuels, the Planet, and Shipping – Clean Energy Efficient Integrations and Green Robotics in Ports,' at the Colombo International Maritime & Logistics Conference, held from November 27 to 29, 2024, at the Cinnamon Grand, Colombo.

Speaking further, he noted that the port currently consumes 25% of the total energy usage in the city of Colombo, equivalent to nearly 50 MW. “It is crucial to discuss how we can implement effective measures to immediately address greenhouse gas emissions in all port-related activities, which is a pressing global concern. Currently, only about 42% of Sri Lanka's total energy generation is from green sources, while the remainder comes from non-green sources. This is a serious issue that requires urgent attention and action,” he emphasized.

Eng. Hemachandra highlighted the need to encourage innovation and simultaneously adopt advanced technologies in the local port sector to produce green energy for future requirements and ensure the sector remains environmentally sustainable. “The Port of Colombo is also exploring the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to minimize both energy wastage and greenhouse gas emissions. While achieving this is no small feat due to the substantial investments required, we are committed to aligning with the global targets outlined in the IMO’s 2030–2050 programme,” he added.

He also revealed that the East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Port of Colombo, which will be the port’s first semi-automated terminal, is set to integrate clean energy into its operations. The terminal will also leverage green robotics and AI-based technologies for ship and yard planning. By 2025, the port will also be equipped to supply green shore power to vessels calling at its terminals.

“Several constraints in the past barred our capability to establish as a fossil fuel refueling centre. However, with emerging opportunities, we must consider how our port can evolve as green energy refueling center as we transition from the present to the future. Optimum usage of energy is now a mandatory requirement," he said.