  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

2024 December 12   12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

“A project and process are currently underway to utilize land owned by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) and the Port of Colombo (POC) for solar energy harvesting, aiming to produce green hydrogen under the port’s Green Energy Initiative Programme,” said Eng. Ganaka Hemachandra, Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA). He made these remarks as a panelist during a discussion on 'Future Fuels, the Planet, and Shipping – Clean Energy Efficient Integrations and Green Robotics in Ports,' at the Colombo International Maritime & Logistics Conference, held from November 27 to 29, 2024, at the Cinnamon Grand, Colombo.

Speaking further, he noted that the port currently consumes 25% of the total energy usage in the city of Colombo, equivalent to nearly 50 MW. “It is crucial to discuss how we can implement effective measures to immediately address greenhouse gas emissions in all port-related activities, which is a pressing global concern. Currently, only about 42% of Sri Lanka's total energy generation is from green sources, while the remainder comes from non-green sources. This is a serious issue that requires urgent attention and action,” he emphasized.

Eng. Hemachandra highlighted the need to encourage innovation and simultaneously adopt advanced technologies in the local port sector to produce green energy for future requirements and ensure the sector remains environmentally sustainable. “The Port of Colombo is also exploring the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to minimize both energy wastage and greenhouse gas emissions. While achieving this is no small feat due to the substantial investments required, we are committed to aligning with the global targets outlined in the IMO’s 2030–2050 programme,” he added.

He also revealed that the East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Port of Colombo, which will be the port’s first semi-automated terminal, is set to integrate clean energy into its operations. The terminal will also leverage green robotics and AI-based technologies for ship and yard planning. By 2025, the port will also be equipped to supply green shore power to vessels calling at its terminals.

“Several constraints in the past barred our capability to establish as a fossil fuel refueling centre. However, with emerging opportunities, we must consider how our port can evolve as green energy refueling center as we transition from the present to the future. Optimum usage of energy is now a mandatory requirement," he said.

Topics:

colo

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

09:45

TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier

16:25

Northern Endurance Partnership launches the first CCS project in the UK with the participation of TotalEnergies

15:51

TES accelerates CO2 export terminal at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub

15:12

Hycamite, MOLEA and MOL PLUS sign MoU to cooperate in promoting the application of methane-splitting for power generation and propulsion onboard marine vessels

14:43

QatarEnergy awards LNG carrier contract to MOL and COSCO

14:23

Incat Crowther commissioned to design all-electric cargo vessel for Singapore’s Marinev

13:40

Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

13:22

AD Ports Group assigned new A1 Credit Rating by Moody’s Ratings

12:46

DP World launches world’s first container port carbon inset programme