2024 December 12   14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

Recently, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, and Fuzhou Wuyang Refined Oil Trading Co., Ltd. signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the construction of 1+1 12,000 cubic meter LNG carrying and bunkering vessels, according to iMarine.     

The applicability of 12000m³ LNG carrying and bunkering vessel is relatively wide, and the mode of “multiple supply from one vessel” can effectively improve the efficiency of bunkering operation, reduce the cost of vessel operation, and at the same time, shorten the berthing time of the customer’s vessel in the port, which highlights the competitiveness of the industry.  

As a clean and low-carbon fuel, LNG has become an ideal way for large international shipping companies to decarbonize with its cost advantages and mature technical advantages. It not only helps to promote the development of green energy, but also has far-reaching positive significance for implementing the national “carbon peak and carbon neutrality” deployment and promoting energy conservation and emission reduction in the shipping industry.    

Designed with vertical bow, this LNG carrying and bunkering vessel adopts IMO 2G C type liquid cargo tanks, with a design temperature of -163℃, a single tank capacity of about 6,000 cubic meters, a total volume of about 12,000 cubic meters. It has excellent maneuverability, autonomous berthing performance, speed and ship-ship/ship-shore compatibility. In addition, it is capable of navigating in Class B ice, has a positioning level equivalent to DP2 in design sea state, has a full load draft speed of approximately 13 Kn, and has a design life of 30 years.  

After delivery, the vessel will mainly undertake tasks such as domestic and foreign port transportation, coastal area LNG-powered vessel rbunkering, inland river bunkering stations and Changjiang River transit stations LNG transshipment, etc., injecting new impetus into energy structure optimization, green and low-carbon transformation, and high-quality economic and social development.

Topics:

LNG carrier

CIMC

bunkering

shipbuilding

