Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

Next Geosolutions Europe Spa, following up on its growth strategies communicated at the time of listing, announced Tuesday the expansion of its offshore fleet with the purchase of the vessel "Sea Admiral," from Norwegian company Beitveit Holding AS.

Renamed "Ng Explorer," the vessel will be used for geophysical, geotechnical, environmental and UXO survey activities.

"The Ng Explorer represents another strategic asset for NextGeo and a further enhancement of its service offering in the field of marine geosciences. In fact, thanks to this new naval unit, of high operational flexibility, the company will be able to execute projects already included in its ever-growing order book and generate new business opportunities in a fast-growing sector," the company specified in a note.