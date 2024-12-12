Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

The Trelleborg Group, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of Mampaey Offshore Industries, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of specialist solutions for the marine industry, according to the company's release.

The company's operations are based in Dordrecht, Netherlands, where it produces a range of berthing and mooring systems and ship-to-shore safety links for LNG transfer. Sales amounted to approximately SEK 170 M in 2023.

"The acquisition of Mampaey strengthens our global leading positions in the growing marine and LNG industries and will allow us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of safety-critical solutions. Our strong portfolio helps make operations more efficient, safer, and increasingly sustainable," says Jean-Paul Mindermann, Business Area President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions. The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

Trelleborg is one of the world leaders in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions.