  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

2024 December 12   16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

The Trelleborg Group, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of Mampaey Offshore Industries, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of specialist solutions for the marine industry, according to the company's release.

The company's operations are based in Dordrecht, Netherlands, where it produces a range of berthing and mooring systems and ship-to-shore safety links for LNG transfer. Sales amounted to approximately SEK 170 M in 2023.  

"The acquisition of Mampaey strengthens our global leading positions in the growing marine and LNG industries and will allow us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of safety-critical solutions. Our strong portfolio helps make operations more efficient, safer, and increasingly sustainable," says Jean-Paul Mindermann, Business Area President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.  The transaction will be consolidated as of today. 

Trelleborg is one of the world leaders in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. 

Topics:

offshore

agreement

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

09:45

TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier

16:25

Northern Endurance Partnership launches the first CCS project in the UK with the participation of TotalEnergies

15:51

TES accelerates CO2 export terminal at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub

15:12

Hycamite, MOLEA and MOL PLUS sign MoU to cooperate in promoting the application of methane-splitting for power generation and propulsion onboard marine vessels

14:43

QatarEnergy awards LNG carrier contract to MOL and COSCO

14:23

Incat Crowther commissioned to design all-electric cargo vessel for Singapore’s Marinev

13:40

Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

13:22

AD Ports Group assigned new A1 Credit Rating by Moody’s Ratings

12:46

DP World launches world’s first container port carbon inset programme