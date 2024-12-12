  1. Home
2024 December 12   17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

Penta-Ocean Construction has signed a shipbuilding contract with PaxOcean Group (CEO Tan Thai Yong) on the construction of a self-propelled large-scale cable laying vessel, utilized for offshore wind construction, according to the company's release.

The offshore wind power generation in Japan is currently progressing with a focus on the development of bottom-fixed offshore wind power facilities in the port areas.

Penta-Ocean have decided to build the world’s largest and most advanced CLV, eyeing future offshore wind power construction in the EEZ as well as in the general sea areas. The CLV is capable of laying and burying not only cables for bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines but also for floating-type offshore wind turbines, as well as submarine direct current power transmission cables.

The new CLV is large and self-propelled, mounted with two 5,000t cable carousels (a total of 10,000t) also known as cable storage, enabling safe and efficient cable laying in the open sea with severe metocean conditions. Equipped with a latest trencher (for burying cables) and work class ROV, the vessel can efficiently perform cable burial work.

The ship design will be contracted to Salt Ship Design (Norway), known for its extensive experience in CLV design, while the shipbuilding will be assigned to PaxOcean (Singapore).

The trencher and work class ROV will be equipped with latest equipment from SMD (UK).

The construction cost of CLV is approximately JPY 31 bn for the hull, and approximately JPY 5.5 bn for the trencher and work class ROV, a total of approximately JPY 36.5 bn. The vessel is scheduled to be completed in February 2028 and begin operations in the first half of FY 3/29.

