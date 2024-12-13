China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

Recently, the largest LNG-powered inland container carrier “JI NING GANG HANG 9001” constructed by Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS) has successfully completed its trial voyage on the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, according to CCS's release.

The ship, 90m long, 16.56m wide and 5.4m deep, can carry 161 standard containers, with a load capacity of nearly 5,000 tons. It is suitable for Class A and B inland navigation areas, with an automated engine room -2 that meets the Level 1 requirements of CCS green ships. The ship is designed with a rounded bilge, vertical bow, double tail fins, and a wide, flat, and enlarged line shape. The raised deck at the bow is equipped with a cab and living quarters.

The propulsion and steering system adopts a dual-engine, dual-propeller, and dual-rudder type. The stern deck is equipped with a 30m3 LNG fuel tank. The entire ship is equipped with 5 engines (dual main engines, dual main generator sets, and berthing generator sets), which are all fueled by LNG. It is designed to sail at a service speed of 12km/h and an endurance of about 2,000km.

After two consecutive days of comprehensive and strict testing, this ship has satisfied the design standards in terms of all technical parameters, and completed various trial voyage tasks. During the shipbuilding process, the surveyors from Rizhao Office of CCS Qingdao Branch has actively responded to customer needs, provided excellent services for customers, worked overtime to complete project inspections, discussed the mooring and trial voyage project test plans with the shipyards, and provided technical support for on-site segmented construction, shaft installation, LNG system commissioning, mooring and navigation test projects, etc. for the pioneering ship types to guarantee the construction progress and subsequent trial voyage of the project.