  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Alliance reliability shifts ahead of 2025 restructure

2024 December 13   14:24

Alliance reliability shifts ahead of 2025 restructure

The current three-alliance structure in container shipping has been in place since April 2017, when Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance launched alongside the already existing 2M alliance. After nearly 8 years of operations, February 2025 will bring about a new alliance structure, according to Sea-Intelligence.

During this 8-year period, the trends in schedule reliability have changed considerably. That said, schedule reliability can be hard to contextualise over longer periods of time, which is why Sea-Intelligence created a composite score for each year these alliances have been in operation.

The way this score was calculated was as follows: for each trade lane that the alliances were operational in, we calculated how many months each alliance ranked 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in terms of schedule reliability. These numbers were then multiplied by 3, 2, and 1, for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, respectively. The total for each year is shown in Figure 1.

In both 2017 and 2018, Ocean Alliance was the most consistent carrier alliance in terms of schedule reliability, followed closely by 2M, with THE Alliance lagging considerably. In 2019 and 2020, 2M and Ocean Alliance switched places, whereas in 2021, Ocean Alliance dropped below even THE Alliance.

In 2024, Ocean Alliance has once again regained the top spot, and THE Alliance has seen a significant resurgence in schedule reliability, elevating it to the second spot. 2M was the least consistent carrier alliance in terms of schedule reliability in 2024.

Overall, across the entire alliance life cycle of the current alliance structure so far (2017-2024), 2M was the most consistent in terms of schedule reliability, with the highest composite score. They were ranked 1st in 49% of the instances, and 2nd in 31% of the instances. Ocean Alliance was the next most-reliable carrier alliance, having been 1st in 36% of the instances, and 2nd in 39% of the instances. THE Alliance only managed to come out on top in 15% of the instances and was 2nd in 31% of the instances.

Topics:

container shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production