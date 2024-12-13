  1. Home
2024 December 13   15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland

Vestas has secured a firm and unconditional order for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind project in Scotland from Inch Cape Offshore Limited, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, according to the company's release.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 10-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

The Inch Cape project offshore site is in the Scottish North Sea, 15 kilometres off the Angus coast, with the turbine installation harbour being based in the Port of Dundee. According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is scheduled to begin in 2026, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027. This firm order announcement refers to the conditional agreement announced on 30 September 2024.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions.

