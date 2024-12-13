  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

2024 December 13   16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

Höegh Evi Ltd. today announced that funds managed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners (“Igneo”) have entered into agreements to acquire a 50% ownership stake in Larus Holding Limited, the 100% owner of Höegh Evi, from funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”). Aequitas Limited (“Aequitas”) will retain its 50% shareholding and long-term commitment as owner in the company.

Höegh Evi is the issuer of senior unsecured bonds listed on Oslo stock exchange, with ISIN NOK0010873755. The company intends to repay the bonds at maturity and before the closing of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Höegh Evi is a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world’s largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas. Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make the energy transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world’s first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage. Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore.

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in utilities, energy infrastructure, waste management and transportation/ logistics sectors. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US $20.0bn worth of assets (as of 30 September 2024) on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with over $17 billion in assets under management since inception. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio of over 40 investments across transport, digital infrastructure, energy transition and utilities.

Aequitas Limited (‘Aequitas’) is the principal investment holding company of the Høegh family, indirectly owned and controlled by Leif O. Høegh and family trusts under which Morten W. Høegh and his immediate family are the primary beneficiaries. Aequitas owns various industrial businesses such as Höegh Evi, Höegh Autoliners, Höegh Eiendom and HCP Africa, alongside a diversified multi-asset class portfolio of financial investments managed by Höegh Capital Partners.

Topics:

agreement

FSRU

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland

14:24

Alliance reliability shifts ahead of 2025 restructure

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production