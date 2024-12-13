New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

Erik Thun Group announced the delivery of its second, the Lake Vanern Max, named MV Spiken. This innovative new generation of dry cargo vessels are designed to set new standards in the shipping industry with its advanced technologies and eco-friendly features; a plug-in hybrid designed to minimise emissions and maximise cargo.

The latest addition to Erik Thun Group’s fleet, MV Spiken, was delivered this Tuesday and has now reached Wismar, Germany for her very first loading. Spiken is the second sister of six vessels ordered in the same series, to be incorporated into Erik Thun Group’s fleet.

The Lake Vanern Max, Spiken, represents a significant leap forward in maritime technology, addressing top priorities of fuel efficiency, electrical innovation, maximum cargo capacity. The design focuses on maximising cargo capacity, enabling to handle more cargo within restricted waterways like Lake Vanern. The optimised bow design also allows the vessel to carry significantly more cargo with lower energy consumption.