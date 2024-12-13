  1. Home
2024 December 13   17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

On December 12, Guangzhou Shipbuilding International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, named and delivered the 7,000-car LNG dual-fuel powered vehicle carrier (PCTC) "Xiangjiangkou" built by CITIC Financial Leasing, according to CSSC's release.

This is the 10th car carrier to be delivered by Guangzhou Shipyard International in 2024. After delivery, the ship will be chartered by Guangzhou Ocean Automobile Shipping Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Special Transport, and will be put into the Persian Gulf route from China to the Middle East to serve countries along the "Belt and Road".

Through the "strong alliance", Guangzhou Shipyard International, CITIC Financial Leasing and COSCO SHIPPING Special Transport have further enhanced the international competitiveness of "Made in China" and "Created in China", and formed an industrial scale of "Guangzhou Shipyard, Guangzhou Charter, Guangzhou Operation, Guangzhou Management, Guangzhou (Port) Loading, and Chinese Vehicles Going Global", effectively promoting the "Chinese brand" to shine around the world.

During the construction of the ship, Guangzhou Shipyard International further promoted lean management, and set a record for the fastest completion and sealing of the air duct of the vehicle compartment of a PCTC ship, and the shortest trial period of the PCTC project of Guangzhou Shipyard International, which was delivered 199 days ahead of the contract delivery date, which fully demonstrated the effectiveness of Guangzhou Shipyard International's lean management.

