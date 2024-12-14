“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) says that its wholly owned Singapore-based subsidiary “K” Line Pte. Ltd. (KLPL), carried out “the Emergency Response Drill” on December 10, 2024, assuming a maritime accident involving an oil tanker operated by K Marine Ship Management Pte. Ltd. (KMSM).

The drill was based on a scenario where the vessel ran aground after an engine malfunction during anchoring operations at the port of Kikuma, at which time it began leaking oil and some of its crew were injured. KLPL established an accident response task force, discussed the response with KMSM, coordinated with internal and external parties and confirmed the information sharing system in order to verify the emergency response framework.

Safety in navigation and cargo operations is “K” LINE Group’s top priority as a shipping company, requiring thorough, ongoing efforts of this nature. In its Medium-Term Management Plan, the “K” LINE Group has positioned “Safety and Ship quality management” as its strength. Moving forward, the Group will continue to contribute to society by preparing for unforeseen

circumstances through “the Emergency Response Drill” and by ensuring daily safe operations of its vessels.