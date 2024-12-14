  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. “K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

2024 December 14   09:47

accident

“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) says that its wholly owned Singapore-based subsidiary “K” Line Pte. Ltd. (KLPL), carried out “the Emergency Response Drill” on December 10, 2024, assuming a maritime accident involving an oil tanker operated by K Marine Ship Management Pte. Ltd. (KMSM). 

The drill was based on a scenario where the vessel ran aground after an engine malfunction during anchoring operations at the port of Kikuma, at which time it began leaking oil and some of its crew were injured. KLPL established an accident response task force, discussed the response with KMSM, coordinated with internal and external parties and confirmed the information sharing system in order to verify the emergency response framework.

Safety in navigation and cargo operations is “K” LINE Group’s top priority as a shipping company, requiring thorough, ongoing efforts of this nature. In its Medium-Term Management Plan, the “K” LINE Group has positioned “Safety and Ship quality management” as its strength. Moving forward, the Group will continue to contribute to society by preparing for unforeseen
circumstances through “the Emergency Response Drill” and by ensuring daily safe operations of its vessels.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 14

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop

13:06

Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

11:31

MOL, Mitsubishi Corporation, Climeworks co-host negative emissions event

2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland

14:24

Alliance reliability shifts ahead of 2025 restructure

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies