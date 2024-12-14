Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

Hanwha has launched its Hanwha AI Center (HAC), a global hub designed to forge strategic partnerships with key tech companies and research institutions, analyze global AI trends, and identify investment opportunities that strengthen the competitiveness of its financial businesses. Established by Hanwha’s financial companies: Hanwha Life, Hanwha General Insurance, and Hanwha Asset Management, the Center is well-placed at the heart of the AI industry in San Francisco, California.

“Hanwha AI Center embodies our vision to create a blueprint for the future of economic and financial services,” said Seung Joo Yeo, CEO of Hanwha Life. "Through proactive collaboration with local networks at the center of the global AI ecosystem, we will contribute to the sustainable development of the financial industry.”

With the Center, Hanwha plans to collaborate with leading local universities, AI startups, and investment companies. Through these efforts, it aims to contribute to the development of next-generation financial products, secure strategic investment opportunities, and advance open innovation and new business initiatives. The Center will also lead discussions on the ethical and societal roles of finance in the AI era, positioning itself as a thought leader committed to encouraging the sustainable development of AI and financial solutions. At the same time, Hanwha Life has long recognized the significance of AI technology and recently reinforced its commitment by establishing the Hanwha Life AI Research Institute, as well as an internal AI division.

“Hanwha AI Center will serve as a global hub in the AI field, playing a key role in securing Hanwha financial companies' AI leadership. Meanwhile, the Hanwha Life AI Research Institute studies the impact of AI on finance and society as a whole, and the AI division develops and applies innovative technologies," said Rae-yoon Kim, Head of Hanwha AI Center.

Hanwha Life AI Research Institute, launched in June this year, is working with Stanford University’s Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI) to conduct research projects that utilize AI for asset management portfolio optimization, digital persona development, and healthcare integration.

About Hanwha Life

Established in 1946, Hanwha Life is not only a leading South Korean life insurance company but also the first and oldest in the nation. For the past 78 years, Hanwha Life has played a critical role in developing the industry and expanding the country’s economic growth. In 2023, Hanwha Life reported total assets of USD 113.77 billion, demonstrating its sound structure and firm commitment to adding innovative products and services that meet a wide range of customer needs.