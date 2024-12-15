Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

Hanwha Systems Co. said Friday it has signed a 197.1 billion-won (US$137.5 million) contract with the state defense procurement agency to provide performance upgrades for the Navy's KDX-II destroyers. Yonhap reports.

Under the deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the company will modernize the performance of the KDX-II destroyers, including upgrades to the ships' command and control system and ship-to-air missile control system.

Hanwha Systems said it possesses extensive experience from its previous KDX-I upgrade project and technologies applied to South Korea's next-generation destroyer project, referred to as KDDX.

The company said the deal reaffirms its industry-leading position in the domestic combat system market. "We plan to enhance our competitiveness in combat system exports by expanding global partnerships," it added.