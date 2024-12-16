  1. Home
2024 December 16   09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

Combat Support Ship (CSS) Den Helder (A834) arrived in Vlissingen after successfully completing her maiden voyage and sea trials, according to the company's release. The new supply ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy departed from the Damen Naval shipyard in Galați, Romania on 16 November for her Sea Acceptance Tests (SATs) and is now in Vlissingen-Oost for the final outfitting phase of the project.

In the coming months, the finishing work will be carried out before the CSS is handed over to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence's Materiel & IT Command (COMMIT) in spring 2025.  

The state-of-the-art supply ship can provide naval vessels with fuel, ammunition, water, food and spare parts. The CSS is deployable worldwide and can operate under high threat, protected by frigates. It can also be used to provide emergency assistance and transport goods. The ship will soon be equipped with a Role-2 medical facility and can carry a helicopter. The nearly 180-metre-long ship will have a 75-strong crew and can take another 75 people on board.    Den Helder has about as much cargo capacity as big half-sister HNLMS Karel Doorman. On board, there is room for 7,600 m3 of diesel (F76) including self-use, 1,000 m3 of helicopter fuel (F44) including self-use, 226 m3 of drinking water, 290 m3 of urea, 434 tonnes of other goods including ammunition and 24 containers. In addition, the vessel has two 40-tonne cranes. Even in bad weather, the new tanker should be able to support a task force of six ships.

