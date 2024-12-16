  1. Home
2024 December 16   11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

Konecranes has received an order to supply 8 CXT overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire Indonesia’s manufacturing facility in Subang to support their material handling requirements across all stages of manufacturing, according to the company's release. The order was placed at the end of October 2024, with deliveries and installation scheduled for March 2025.

The order includes three 5-ton overhead cranes for the galvanizing line, used in both production and assembly, along with three additional 5-ton cranes for the warehouse to handle finished goods and spare parts – all featuring runways nearly 200 meters long. Additionally, two 3-ton overhead cranes with a 40-meter runway are provided for the pickling area to support the dip and galvanize process.

These cranes will be equipped with specialized features, including hot-dip galvanizing of the overhead crane girder structure and hoist components protected with C5 coating for enhanced long-term durability.

Konecranes is one of the global leaders in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries.

