  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

2024 December 16   13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

TecPlata CEO Juan Pablo Trujillo announces TecPlata’s latest milestone, according to ICTSI's release.TecPlata, Argentina’s most modern port terminal, has been certified by the Argentine Naval Prefecture to handle docking maneuvers for Neo-Panamax vessels.

The accreditation makes TecPlata the first terminal in Buenos Aires and in the country capable of receiving these large ships, enhancing the competitiveness of regional foreign trade.  

“With this milestone, TecPlata has restored Argentina’s rightful position as a leader in international trade,” said Juan Pablo Trujillo, Tecplata chief executive officer. The certification of these docking maneuvers highlights TecPlata’s infrastructure and technical capabilities, being the only dock in Buenos Aires designed to accommodate upcoming improvements in the depth of the Navigable Waterway, as well as projections for the growth of Argentine foreign trade in the coming years.  

Throughout 2024, TecPlata has reaffirmed its role as a leader in innovation across the maritime logistics sector with strategic developments such as the dredging of the access channel to port and its recent accreditation as the country’s first carbon-neutral terminal. With the certification for Neo-Panamax docking maneuvers, TecPlata further solidifies its commitment to boosting the national and regional economy by facilitating access to global markets and offering the most attractive value proposition in Argentina’s port sector.  

Argentina was once relegated to receiving cargo exclusively via feeder vessels. TecPlata set out to change that and has succeeded. From now on, shipping lines will be able to serve Argentine foreign trade with giant 366-meter-long and 51-meter-wide vessels, directly transporting Argentina’s exports to the world’s main markets.  With this milestone, TecPlata has restored Argentina’s prominent role in international trade.

TecPlata is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. – the world’s largest independent container terminal operator.

Topics:

ICTSI

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 16

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop

13:06

Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

11:31

MOL, Mitsubishi Corporation, Climeworks co-host negative emissions event

09:47

“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland

14:24

Alliance reliability shifts ahead of 2025 restructure

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS