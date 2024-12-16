First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

TecPlata CEO Juan Pablo Trujillo announces TecPlata’s latest milestone, according to ICTSI's release.TecPlata, Argentina’s most modern port terminal, has been certified by the Argentine Naval Prefecture to handle docking maneuvers for Neo-Panamax vessels.

The accreditation makes TecPlata the first terminal in Buenos Aires and in the country capable of receiving these large ships, enhancing the competitiveness of regional foreign trade.

“With this milestone, TecPlata has restored Argentina’s rightful position as a leader in international trade,” said Juan Pablo Trujillo, Tecplata chief executive officer. The certification of these docking maneuvers highlights TecPlata’s infrastructure and technical capabilities, being the only dock in Buenos Aires designed to accommodate upcoming improvements in the depth of the Navigable Waterway, as well as projections for the growth of Argentine foreign trade in the coming years.

Throughout 2024, TecPlata has reaffirmed its role as a leader in innovation across the maritime logistics sector with strategic developments such as the dredging of the access channel to port and its recent accreditation as the country’s first carbon-neutral terminal. With the certification for Neo-Panamax docking maneuvers, TecPlata further solidifies its commitment to boosting the national and regional economy by facilitating access to global markets and offering the most attractive value proposition in Argentina’s port sector.

Argentina was once relegated to receiving cargo exclusively via feeder vessels. TecPlata set out to change that and has succeeded. From now on, shipping lines will be able to serve Argentine foreign trade with giant 366-meter-long and 51-meter-wide vessels, directly transporting Argentina’s exports to the world’s main markets. With this milestone, TecPlata has restored Argentina’s prominent role in international trade.

TecPlata is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. – the world’s largest independent container terminal operator.