  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

2024 December 16   17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

Shandong Port’s subsidiary, Shandong Port Equipment Group Co., Ltd. is initiating the revitalization of the former Shandong Huahai Shipyard with a substantial investment and ambitious plans, according to Xinde Marine News.

The new marine equipment manufacturing project, located on the original Huahai Shipyard site, encompasses a 402.9-acre area. With a planned construction period spanning 2025 to 2026, the project’s total investment is projected at approximately 989 million RMB (about $135 million USD).

The site is now being repurposed as part of a broader initiative to develop the Shandong Port High-End Marine Equipment Industrial Park, which aims to transform the area into a hub of advanced shipbuilding and repair capabilities. Established in 2007, Shandong Huahai Shipyard was once the largest shipyard in Rizhao, boasting a capacity of building ships up to 10,000 tons and annual shipbuilding potential of 500,000 tons.

Despite initial success, the shipyard struggled to weather the downturn in the global shipbuilding market after 2009. By 2015, mounting debts of 3 billion RMB ($411 million USD) forced the shipyard into bankruptcy, and its assets were auctioned off. Fast forward to November 2023, and the site has found new life under Shandong Marine Equipment Co., Ltd. The facility, now spanning over 1,000 acres, is designed to produce 10 ships of up to 50,000 tons annually, along with offshore engineering modules.

The project is expected to generate an annual output of 3 billion RMB ($411 million USD).

The larger industrial park, with an investment of 5 billion RMB ($685 million USD) and a planned area of 4,000 acres, will include cutting-edge facilities like digital assembly centers, curved surface machining centers, and a 10-ton floating dock for ship repair. Once operational, it is expected to support annual shipbuilding and repair capacities of eight 50,000-ton ships and fifty 100,000-ton ships, respectively, generating an estimated annual output of 2.04 billion RMB ($280 million USD).

The project has already achieved key milestones, including securing orders for two palm oil carriers for Indonesia and four multipurpose vessels for Iran, with contracts worth $58 million USD. Local government leaders, including Rizhao’s mayor, have expressed strong support, encouraging the team to capitalize on the growing demand in the shipbuilding market to bring the project to full capacity as quickly as possible.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop

13:06

Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

11:31

MOL, Mitsubishi Corporation, Climeworks co-host negative emissions event

09:47

“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland