  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

2024 December 16   17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

Spot rates for hauling crude on the largest vessels from the Middle East to China have sunk by a third this year as demand in the top importer slows and OPEC+ delays the restart of idled supply, according to Bloomberg. The industry’s go-to measure for the route — which excludes loadings in Iran — typically rises in the final quarter on seasonal factors compared with the preceding three months, but it’s bucked that trend this year.

Oil traders are zeroed in on soft demand in China, with year-to-date imports running almost 2% behind 2023’s pace as policymakers grapple with a slowdown that’s hurt raw-material demand. At the same time, a shift toward electric- and LNG-powered vehicles has eaten into some crude usage.

That’s helped to put crude prices on course for a back-to-back annual drop. OPEC+ — the crude producers’ alliance that’s led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — has delayed the progressive restart of idled capacity three times in a row, reflecting the challenged demand outlook, as well as rising supplies by rivals. That’s effectively reduced the volume of potential cargoes on offer.

“VLCCs have borne the brunt of this year’s surprise slowdown in Chinese crude imports,” said Henry Curra, head of research at brokerage Braemar, referring to Very Large Crude Carriers, which typically haul about 2 million barrels.  

The Baltic Exchange’s TD3C Index, which reflects rates for VLCCs on the Middle-East-to-Asia route, dropped to so-called Worldscale 39.05 last Friday, according to shipbrokers. That about 33% lower year-to-date, and equivalent to just under $8.50 a ton. VLCCs on the Mideast-to-China route have also had to contend with competition from a growing share of so-called shadow tonnage from Iran, as well as flows of crude from Russia’s Far East, according to Curra.

The lower fees represent an additional headache for tanker operators, who have also been dealing with interruptions to shipments that usually ply the Red Sea because of attacks on vessels by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Given the softness in China, the number of supertankers heading toward the country has dropped to a one-month low, and charterers have been putting in low bids to take advantage of the weak sentiment, brokers with knowledge of the market said.

Topics:

VLCC

crude oil exports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop

13:06

Hanwha establishes San Francisco-based Hanwha AI Center, a global hub for research, partnerships, and financial innovation

11:31

MOL, Mitsubishi Corporation, Climeworks co-host negative emissions event

09:47

“K” Line's KLPL carried out ERD

2024 December 13

18:00

McAsphalt Industries welcomes the McAsphalt Advantage to its fleet

17:25

Guangzhou Shipyard delivers advanced LNG-powered car carrier

16:57

New eco-friendly vessel joins Erik Thun fleet

16:25

Igneo acquires 50% stake in Höegh Evi

15:56

Vestas wins 1.1 GW order for the Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland