2024 December 17   10:18

Sidra Line adds East Med Red Sea Service

New Türkiye's shipping line Sidra Line says it has added a new East Med Red Sea (EMR) service with the following ports rotation: Mersin-Iskenderun-Jeddah-Port Sudan-Beirut-Lattakia-Mersin from 9 December 2024 with the 158 teu general cargo ship INFORMED. The service turns in 23 days on an irregular rolling schedule.

Sidra Line was established in Istanbul, Turkey in 2021 to offer the shipping sector innovative and privileged logistics solutions. Sidra Line is recognised as a regional expert within the shipping industry. 

