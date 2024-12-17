  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

2024 December 17   11:41

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

Israeli carrier Zim is attempting to raise its sagging service profile on Indian trades with a new strategic alliance with MSC. According to sources at Zim India, vessel-sharing plans taking shape include launching a direct weekly service from West India to the US east coast, The Loadstar reported.

“We have a direct service plan from Nhava Sheva and Mundra ports for North America,” one Zim sales executive told The Loadstar. “Specifics are still being worked out.”

MSC has two sailings a week for India-US trades, the Indus and Indusa.

On India-North America trades, Zim’s presence has been confined to a transhipment route out of Colombo, in Sri Lanka, as part of its Asia trade network, for some time.  Known as Zim New Frontier (ZNF), the independent relay loop includes calls at Laem Chabang, Singapore, Tanjung Pelepas, Salalah, New York, Norfolk and Savannah.

Additionally, from February, the carrier is set to join MSC as a slot partner in the latter’s updated Asia-America connection, revamped with a Colombo call, on the eastbound leg.

Zim calls it Z7S (Zim Seven Stars), with a declared round-voyage rotation of Singapore, Laem Chabang, Yantian, Cai Mep, Singapore, Suez Canal, New York, Baltimore, Norfolk, Suez Canal, Colombo and Singapore.

However, Zim India sources were non-committal about an imminent return to Suez Canal transits, despite announcing that shorter route for Z7S.

“Our standalone east-west network in addition to our existing Asia export services will provide unmatched continental trade connectivity with Asia through a vast array of loops, competitive transit times and a high frequency of direct port calls,” claimed MSC in a customer advisory.

Colombo is a key intermediate point for Indian transhipment trade, especially in and out of the southern corridor around Chennai, which is historically hamstrung by mainline connectivity problems.

From a broader industry perspective, MSC’s Colombo call additions seem to have other underlying “terminal play” significance, as the service expansion has been designed to coincide with the expected start of Adani Group’s container terminal project in Colombo, known as CWIT.

Adani recently took delivery of the first batch of five cranes to be deployed at the site, with phase 1 operations targeted to go live in Q1 25.  The project is critical to Colombo’s ability to handle growing transhipment demand.

MSC has strategic ownership interests in Adani Ports’ terminals at the Indian ports of Mundra (west coast) and Ennore (east).  And there is speculationthat MSC is  looking to consolidate its terminal investments and replicate the tested business model at more Adani locations, as the industry increasingly pursues integrated supply chains.

Ironically, Adani’s newest Indian project, at Vizhinjam, is characteristically meant to drive a reverse migration of transhipment volumes passing through Colombo.  Alongside the Colombo boost, MSC has also extended its Jade and Dragon services that cover Asia-Europe trades to Vizhinjam, debuting the launch of weekly mainline connectivity out of the deepwater harbour, claimed to be Asia’s first semi-automated container terminal.

“MSC uses a lot of ‘ad-hocism’ in covering Indian trades, often deploying feeders to relay cargo on the back of dedicated terminal advantages,” one industry observer told The Loadstar.  “So, it remains to be seen how both MSC and Adani will play their long-term business strategies in the region.”

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 17

14:49

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

14:08

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

13:41

DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

13:24

Port Houston container volumes jump 24% in November

12:19

Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

10:18

Sidra Line adds East Med Red Sea Service

09:39

MSC announces Asia services update

2024 December 16

18:00

Kandla International Container Terminal handled highest ever 5468 TEUs on single vessel

17:29

Tanker rates down on the route from the Middle East to China as China cuts crude purchases

17:00

Shandong Huahai Shipyard prepares for a comeback

16:45

Authorities to attempt to reopen Mosel river in Germany to shipping

16:25

Australia declares sixth offshore wind zone

14:53

Largest Yangtze River auto terminal starts operation

14:23

Number of Iran's merchant ships in Caspian Sea rises to 87

13:46

South Korea's shipbuilding share to hit sub-20%, lowest since 2016

13:38

First Buenos Aires terminal certified to receive neo-Panamax ships

12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

12:13

Singapore bunker sales down 8.5% to 4.46 million tonnes in November 2024

11:41

QatarEnergy acquires interest in offshore exploration block in Namibia

11:08

Konecranes to supply 8 overhead cranes to PT Beka Wire’s new production facility in Indonesia

10:33

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of LNG-powered Roll-on/Roll-off ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki

10:13

SOHAR Port and Freezone launches a first of its kind Port Management Program

09:45

New Combat Support Ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy arrives at Damen Naval shipyard after successful sea trials

2024 December 15

16:32

Port of Bilbao gets EIB loan to expand electrification efforts

15:07

India, Sri Lanka see weak bunker fuels demand in Nov

14:16

Hanwha Systems secures 197 bln-won Navy destroyer upgrade project

12:23

Smart microgrid built to pioneer China's zero-carbon port plan

10:07

Scorpio Tankers announces commitments for new $500.0 million revolving loan

2024 December 14

18:12

Port of Vancouver promoted boating safety in 2024

14:11

Authorities and industry discuss ship recycling in Turkey at NGO Shipbreaking Platform and IMPEL workshop