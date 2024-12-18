  1. Home
2024 December 18   12:33

IRS supports Defence indigenisation through marine component certification

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) says it has undertaken the certification of indigenously developed marine components for defence projects, marking a significant milestone in enhancing defence and maritime manufacturing capabilities within the country. The product certifications were conducted in compliance with national and international standards/specifications.

Among the projects validated and certified is a fouling-release coating, developed by DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL). This advanced coating is designed to inhibit fouling due to marine growth when applied on the underwater portion of hulls of ships and submarines. It is currently undergoing user trials, and the technology will soon be transferred to manufacturers for mass production.

A fully automated Marine Sewage Treatment Plant developed by M/s. Krasny Defence Technologies Ltd. has been recently certified by IRS, towards ensuring compliance with environmental safety standards.

Further, an "Intelligent Weld Inspector" has been developed by M/s. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., a Defence Public Sector Undertaking. This is a rule-based AI algorithm that automates the recognition of weld defects by analysing computerized radiography images, thereby improving precision in non-destructive testing of welds and acceptance by class.

Also, M/s. QED Analytical LLP has designed an AI-based Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) sensor for wire rope testing, which utilizes permanent magnets and ‘Hall effect’ sensors to detect flaws in steel wire ropes, thereby ensuring their safety and reliability.

The certification process involved close collaboration between IRS and the developers, including comprehensive technology assessments, development of quality assurance measures, and satisfactory performance trials witnessed by experts.

Cdr KK Dhawan, Head Defence IRS, stated: "It is a matter of great pride for IRS to collaborate with Indian industry partners for certifying indigenously developed products for the defence and maritime industry. The growing synergy between Indian manufacturers and IRS marks a positive step forward in the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India by fostering innovation and self-reliance in the defence and maritime sectors."

