OOCL announces upgrade of Trans-Atlantic services from Feb 2025

OOCL says that in conjunction with COSCO Shipping Lines (“COSCO”), CMA CGM (“CMA CGM”), Evergreen Line (“EMC”), and Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) it will operate a three North Europe Trans-Atlantic service loop cooperation. The services upgrade will be effective as from February 2025.

These three Trans-Atlantic services will have competitive and reliable products between North Europe and North America East Coast/Gulf with comprehensive and unique coverage of 14 ports.

The port rotations for the new services are as follows:

ATE1 - Atlantic East Coast 1 Southampton - Antwerp - Rotterdam - Bremerhaven - Le Havre - New York - Norfolk - Baltimore - Southampton

ATE2 - Atlantic East Coast 2 Le Havre - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Charleston - Savannah - Le Havre

ATG - Atlantic Mexico/Gulf Coast Southampton - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans – Southampton

In addition, OOCL will offer direct coverage from North Europe to US West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Oakland via a separate slot charter agreement.

The port rotations for this service are as follows:

ATW - Atlantic West Coast Southampton - Le Havre - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Miami - Los Angeles - Oakland – Southampton