Credit: SCZONE

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chinese company “Elite Solar PV” within the scope of the industrial developer “TEDA Egypt” in SCZONE’s Sokhna Integrated Zone, the SCZONE press release said.

The company’s project targets the manufacture of N-type solar cells, and the manufacture and assembly of “Module-Cell-Wafer” photovoltaic systems, with a production capacity of 2 gigawatts, at an investment cost of $150 million. The project is located on an area of 78,000 square meters in Sokhna and provides 600 direct job opportunities, and the first phase of the project is planned to open in September 2025. The ceremony was attended by: SCZONE Deputy for the Southern Zone, the First Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Cairo, the Chairman of Elite Solar, and the Chairman of TEDA Egypt and TEDA China-Africa.

“SCZONE has always been keen to strengthen the Egyptian-Chinese strategic partnership by translating that partnership into projects that support the Egyptian economy by localizing industry and creating integrated value chains, as well as enhancing the exports of Chinese companies to global markets through SCZONE’s distinguished geographical location, its 4 industrial zones and its 6 ports on the Mediterranean and Red Sea, in addition to free and international trade agreements that allow access to more than 2 billion consumers globally. The “Elite Solar” project is one of the most important projects as it represents another pivotal link added to the full supply chain of the photovoltaic industries, as one of the complementary and feeding industries for the green fuel sector, which SCZONE seeks to localize and become the leading global center for its production, trading and ship bunkering, within the framework of SCZONE’s strategy to transform to a green economy, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, where Egypt aims to support green energy production to become 42% of the total energy in Egypt by 2030.” SCZONE Chairman declared

Notably, the usufruct contract for the “Elite Solar” project was signed during the first promotional tours of SCZONE for the current fiscal year of the People’s Republic of China last September in honor of H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. Elite Solar PV, founded in 2005 in China, is one of the largest companies in the field of photovoltaics. It manufactures photovoltaic energy systems that include manufacturing solar cells, manufacturing and assembling systems (Wafer-Cell-Module), and establishing, operating and maintaining solar farms and plants with a total production capacity of more than 10 gigawatts in many locations around the world. It also has a trademark registered in Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the EU, with a customer base that includes the most important technology and information companies in the United States and around the world.