  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 bn port in Senegal

2024 December 18   16:43

ports

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 bn port in Senegal

Credit: DP World

The arrival of the dredger Willem Van Rubroeck in Ndayane this month marks the start of maritime works for the $1.2 billion Port of Ndayane, a project set to transform Senegal into a major centre for global trade. The vessel will dredge a 5 km-long shipping channel — an essential step in building this state-of-the-art, high-capacity port designed to elevate Senegal’s trade infrastructure, DP World said in its news release.

Phase 1 of the project includes an 840m quay and a 5 km channel capable of accommodating the world’s largest container ships. The construction in this phase will create a capacity to handle 1.2 million TEUs annually. Phase 2 will add a further 410m quay, positioning Ndayane as a leading logistics hub in West Africa. 

The Port of Ndayane builds on DP World’s success at the Port of Dakar, which has grown from handling 300,000 TEUs in 2008 to 800,000 TEUs in 2023. However, the Dakar port’s location within a densely urbanized area limits expansion, making Ndayane a strategic solution to support Senegal’s long-term trade and economic growth ambitions. 

Following a recent meeting with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to Senegal: 

“We believe in Senegal’s economic potential and fully support the government’s ambitions for the nation. The Port of Ndayane will elevate Senegal and impact trade across the African continent. We are proud of our achievements with the Port of Dakar, and Ndayane marks the next level—positioning Senegal as a key trade hub for the region. Our plans extend beyond the port. We will develop an economic zone near the port and Blaise Diagne International Airport, which is expected to create even more employment than the port itself." 

DP World is collaborating with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance agency, to deliver the project. BII estimates the port boost Senegal’s GDP by 3% through increased trade flows, potentially adding $15 billion in trade value by 2035. During construction, the project will create over 1,800 jobs, and once operational, it is expected to support 2.3 million jobs across Senegal, including 22,000 tied directly tied to expanded trade. 

The Port of Ndayane will transform Senegal into a regional trade leader, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, employment and global connectivity.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 18

18:16

NYK and ENEOS sign agreement for sale and purchase of marine fuel with CDR credits created through DACCS

17:31

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal infrastructure

17:18

Geoquip Marine expands fleet with sustainable vessel conversion

17:09

Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industries announce partnership to develop FCSU and CCS projectsin S.Korea

16:19

ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” introducing the latest GHG trends and society's initiatives

15:27

HMM to launch new India-North Europe service

14:12

OOCL announces upgrade of Trans-Atlantic services from Feb 2025

14:06

SCZONE holds a groundbreaking ceremony for Elite Solar PV company within the scope of "TEDA Egypt" in Sokha Integrated Zone

13:49

Transocean announces $111 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

13:29

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa SPA with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project

12:33

IRS supports Defence indigenisation through marine component certification

12:09

ONE together with four shipping lines to operate North Europe Transatlantic Services next year

11:44

Ex-PSV to join Geoquip’s fleet after makeover

11:13

LR: Risk sharing key component to viable emissions reduction

10:32

Vitol agrees to acquire 66.84% of WPU

09:22

ClassNK releases guidance for safe evacuation of crew members from vehicle carriers in case of fires

2024 December 17

18:16

CMA CGM to develop an electric barge solution to serve Vietnam operations

17:37

Finland to acquire new icebreaker

17:28

Rasmussengruppen increases ownership in Shearwater Geoservices

17:15

Bureau Veritas adopts 3D Model-Based Design Approval process in collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and Siemens DISW

16:32

IRS: Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship

16:11

DNV advises Elyse Energy in securing €120 million investment for sustainable fuels and low-carbon feedstock projects

15:39

AAM to construct battery-electric vessels for San Francisco

15:12

Lloyd’s Register Rules amended to include requirements regarding marine castings

14:49

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

14:08

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

13:41

DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

13:24

Port Houston container volumes jump 24% in November

12:19

Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

11:41

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC