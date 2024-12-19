  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Los Angeles cargo volume up 16% in November 2024

2024 December 19   10:09

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume up 16% in November 2024

The Port of Los Angeles processed 884,315 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, a 16% increase over the previous year, according to the company's release. Eleven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles has moved 9,375,735 TEUs, 19% ahead of its 2023 pace. 

“We are well on pace to exceed 10 million container units for only the second time in our 117-year history,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

November 2024 loaded imports came in at 458,165 TEUs, a 19% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 124,117 TEUs, an 11% increase over 2023. The Port processed 302,033 empty containers, a 13% jump compared to 2023.

Topics:

Port of Los Angeles

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 19

14:50

thyssenkrupp secures major submarine order from Germany and Norway

14:32

Allseas wins contract for Australia's largest offshore decommissioning project

13:54

Brunvoll secures thruster package contract with Myklebust Shipyard and REM Offshore

13:48

Maersk to end Alaska calls on Transpacific service in 2025

12:43

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions service agreement to optimise liquefaction operations for five GasLog LNG carriers

12:25

CMA CGM to implement Panama Canal Transit Surcharge in 2025

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 16-20, 2024

11:48

Contecon Guayaquil receives Pacific International Lines’ largest vessel

11:09

State Lands Commission, ports of Long Beach and Humboldt announce offshore wind energy partnership

09:45

MHI appoints CTO Eisaku Ito as next President & CEO, announces changes in Board and executive-level personnel

09:18

Port of Long Beach container volume up 20.9% to 884,154 TEUs in November 2024

08:48

Wärtsilä propulsion package to power world’s largest methanol-ready cement carrier vessel

2024 December 18

18:16

NYK and ENEOS sign agreement for sale and purchase of marine fuel with CDR credits created through DACCS

17:31

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal infrastructure

17:18

Geoquip Marine expands fleet with sustainable vessel conversion

17:09

Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industries announce partnership to develop FCSU and CCS projectsin S.Korea

16:43

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 bn port in Senegal

16:19

ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” introducing the latest GHG trends and society's initiatives

15:27

HMM to launch new India-North Europe service

14:12

OOCL announces upgrade of Trans-Atlantic services from Feb 2025

14:06

SCZONE holds a groundbreaking ceremony for Elite Solar PV company within the scope of "TEDA Egypt" in Sokha Integrated Zone

13:49

Transocean announces $111 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

13:29

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa SPA with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project

12:33

IRS supports Defence indigenisation through marine component certification

12:09

ONE together with four shipping lines to operate North Europe Transatlantic Services next year

11:44

Ex-PSV to join Geoquip’s fleet after makeover

11:13

LR: Risk sharing key component to viable emissions reduction

10:32

Vitol agrees to acquire 66.84% of WPU

09:22

ClassNK releases guidance for safe evacuation of crew members from vehicle carriers in case of fires

2024 December 17

18:16

CMA CGM to develop an electric barge solution to serve Vietnam operations