Port of Los Angeles cargo volume up 16% in November 2024

The Port of Los Angeles processed 884,315 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, a 16% increase over the previous year, according to the company's release. Eleven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles has moved 9,375,735 TEUs, 19% ahead of its 2023 pace.

“We are well on pace to exceed 10 million container units for only the second time in our 117-year history,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

November 2024 loaded imports came in at 458,165 TEUs, a 19% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 124,117 TEUs, an 11% increase over 2023. The Port processed 302,033 empty containers, a 13% jump compared to 2023.