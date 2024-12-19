  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. State Lands Commission, ports of Long Beach and Humboldt announce offshore wind energy partnership

2024 December 19   11:09

State Lands Commission, ports of Long Beach and Humboldt announce offshore wind energy partnership

The California State Lands Commission and the ports of Long Beach and Humboldt announced an agreement to advance floating offshore wind energy development off the California coast, through a comprehensive framework founded on coordination and collaboration to facilitate critical port infrastructure upgrades needed to support offshore wind, according to the port of Long Beach's release.

Offshore wind energy is poised to transform the way California generates energy. It will help the state meet its goal of transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045, with up to 25 gigawatts of that energy coming from offshore wind.

Staging and integration sites – waterfront areas where floating turbines are assembled – are critical for offshore wind energy development off the California coast. The ports of Long Beach and Humboldt are actively developing terminals to assemble wind turbines on floating platforms that would be towed to installation areas 20-30 miles offshore of Humboldt County and Morro Bay.

The ports have been identified in the California Energy Commission’s Offshore Wind Strategic Plan as key sites necessary for the successful deployment of floating offshore wind in California. The State Lands Commission has worked with both ports this past year to structure a visionary partnership that will help bring these projects to fruition while uplifting California Native American tribes and historically underserved communities, protecting the environment, and engaging local communities.

“This agreement, combined with the climate bond recently approved by California voters and the state’s commitment to procure up to 7.6 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2035, gives the industry and California ports the confidence to invest in Long Beach’s Pier Wind and other complementary projects and create thousands of good-paying jobs,”- said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero.

The Commission and ports will also collaborate to align staging and integration site development with broader offshore wind considerations, such as transmission, power purchasing, workforce development, manufacturing, and other supply chain developments, science and technology innovations, and sea space leasing.

The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.3 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.

The State Lands Commission is the California Environmental Quality Act lead agency for offshore wind energy projects and is responsible for enforcing tideland trust principles. The Commission manages over 4 million acres of public land in California.

The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation, and Conservation District oversees the development of the harbors and ports within the District and protects their natural resources. It is a countywide agency with permit jurisdiction over all tide, submerged and other lands granted to the District, including all of Humboldt Bay.

Topics:

offshore

Port of Long Beach

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 19

14:50

thyssenkrupp secures major submarine order from Germany and Norway

14:32

Allseas wins contract for Australia's largest offshore decommissioning project

13:54

Brunvoll secures thruster package contract with Myklebust Shipyard and REM Offshore

13:48

Maersk to end Alaska calls on Transpacific service in 2025

12:43

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions service agreement to optimise liquefaction operations for five GasLog LNG carriers

12:25

CMA CGM to implement Panama Canal Transit Surcharge in 2025

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 16-20, 2024

11:48

Contecon Guayaquil receives Pacific International Lines’ largest vessel

10:09

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume up 16% in November 2024

09:45

MHI appoints CTO Eisaku Ito as next President & CEO, announces changes in Board and executive-level personnel

09:18

Port of Long Beach container volume up 20.9% to 884,154 TEUs in November 2024

08:48

Wärtsilä propulsion package to power world’s largest methanol-ready cement carrier vessel

2024 December 18

18:16

NYK and ENEOS sign agreement for sale and purchase of marine fuel with CDR credits created through DACCS

17:31

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal infrastructure

17:18

Geoquip Marine expands fleet with sustainable vessel conversion

17:09

Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industries announce partnership to develop FCSU and CCS projectsin S.Korea

16:43

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 bn port in Senegal

16:19

ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” introducing the latest GHG trends and society's initiatives

15:27

HMM to launch new India-North Europe service

14:12

OOCL announces upgrade of Trans-Atlantic services from Feb 2025

14:06

SCZONE holds a groundbreaking ceremony for Elite Solar PV company within the scope of "TEDA Egypt" in Sokha Integrated Zone

13:49

Transocean announces $111 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

13:29

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa SPA with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project

12:33

IRS supports Defence indigenisation through marine component certification

12:09

ONE together with four shipping lines to operate North Europe Transatlantic Services next year

11:44

Ex-PSV to join Geoquip’s fleet after makeover

11:13

LR: Risk sharing key component to viable emissions reduction

10:32

Vitol agrees to acquire 66.84% of WPU

09:22

ClassNK releases guidance for safe evacuation of crew members from vehicle carriers in case of fires

2024 December 17

18:16

CMA CGM to develop an electric barge solution to serve Vietnam operations