Contecon Guayaquil receives Pacific International Lines’ largest vessel

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. (CGSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Ecuadorian business unit, received the inaugural call of Kota Eagle, the largest and most modern container ship of Pacific International Lines (PIL), according to ICTSI's release.

This marks a significant development for Ecuador’s foreign trade and confirms Guayaquil as a strategic port on global shipping routes. The Kota Eagle features low environmental impact technology, operating entirely on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Measuring 335 meters long with a capacity of 14,000 TEUs, the vessel is a prime example of innovation in sustainable shipping.