CMA CGM to implement Panama Canal Transit Surcharge in 2025

The Panama Canal Authority has introduced a new booking reservation system – the Long-Term Slot Allocation (LoTSA) - to regulate canal crossing reservations, according to CMA CGM's release.

This system, effective from January 1, 2025, has led to a significant increase in CMA CGM operational costs.

To recover this extra cost, CMA CGM will implement a Panama Canal Transit surcharge from January 1st, 2025.

Effective January 1st, 2025, a Panama Canal transit surcharge of USD 150 per TEU will be applied to all cargo shipped from the West Coast to the East Coast of South America.

Effective January 1st, 2025, a Panama Canal transit surcharge of USD 150 per TEU will be applied to all cargo shipped from the West Coast of South America to Guyana and Northern Brazil.

Effective January 5th, 2025, a Panama Canal transit surcharge of USD 150 per TEU will be applied to all cargo shipped from the West Coast of South America to the USA and Canada.