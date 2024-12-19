  1. Home
2024 December 19   17:36

WinGD completes first full-load running of X-DF-M engine on methanol fuel

Swiss marine power company WinGD has reached a milestone in realising its X-DF-M methanol-fuelled engine design, running the first commercial engine at full load on more than 95% methanol fuel, according to the company's release.

The ten-cylinder, 92-bore 10X92DF-M engine was run on a testbed at CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD) in Shanghai in mid-December. The engine will be installed on the fourth of a series of 16,000 TEU container vessels being built for COSCO Shipping Lines at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard.

As reported, the single-fuel 10X92-B engines on earlier vessels in the series will be converted for methanol once the first newbuild X-DF-M engine has been commissioned.  

The engine ran with less than 5% pilot fuel and minimal pilot fuel injector opening times. WinGD’s site team at CMD reported excellent engine condition following the full methanol running. The trip function to diesel fuel and switching to methanol, at 45% and 75% engine load, were also tested. Engine testing will now proceed on schedule for delivery to the yard within the agreed timeline.

Earlier this year COSCO Shipping Lines confirmed the selection of 9X92DF-M engines for an additional twelve 14,000 TEU vessels, reinforcing the company’s strong support for WinGD’s methanol technology. In total WinGD has 56 X-DF-M engines on order covering a range of bore sizes, with discussions ongoing for several more engines.  

