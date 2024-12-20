MOL obtains 3rd party certification for pure car carrier book and claim service

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has received third-party certification for its book and claim service for pure car carriers after an audit by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), according to MOL's release.

This is the first time that ClassNK has granted third-party certification of book and claim methodology in the Japanese maritime shipping industry. MOL will begin this service in January 2025. This service will allow MOL to allocate the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction value resulting from the use of low-carbon fuels, including LNG and biofuels, in our car carrier fleet as certificates to customers of our car carrier transport service.

For example, when MOL operates LNG-fueled car carriers, we can record the GHG emission reductions (reduction value) compared to when they run on fuel oil, and customers using this book and claim service can claim the GHG emission reductions for their own. MOL has obtained validation from ClassNK for the methodology of this service.

MOL has decided to launch 14 new LNG-fueled car carriers. While reducing its own GHG emissions through the adoption of more environmentally friendly fuels and other measures, it will also pursue initiatives to contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions in society at large, as in this case, with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.