Port of Amsterdam to implement open-loop scrubber ban from 1 January 2025

In order to combat water and soil pollution in the Port of Amsterdam, a restriction on the use of open-loop scrubbers will apply from 1 January 2025, according to the company's release.

The ban applies on ships that are berthed. There, the discharge of the washing water is most locally concentrated. In the case of a hybrid scrubber system, seagoing vessels must switch to closed-loop, or switch to another cleaner fuel that meets the sulphur environmental standards, such as Marine Gas Oil.

Sustainability acceleration In 2023, approximately 100 seagoing vessels with an open-loop scrubber called at the Port of Amsterdam.

In addition to Amsterdam, the ban already is in place in the ports of Antwerp, Hamburg, French and several Scandinavian ports.

Milembe Mateyo, Harbor Master at Port of Amsterdam: "With this decision, we are combating the pollution of the marine environment. It is another step closer to a cleaner port and an acceleration in the sustainability of shipping.''