COSCO Shipping signs agreements for the construction and long-term leasing of 10 new 82,000-dwt bulk carriers

On December 19, COSCO Shipping partnered with Everbright Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Hantong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Nantong to sign agreements for the construction and long-term leasing of 10 new 82,000-ton bulk carriers, according to the company's release.

During the ceremony, COSCO’s Vice General Manager Shi Fuan and Everbright’s President Wei Chao officially signed the long-term leasing contracts, marking the start of a strong and strategic collaboration.

This partnership leverages COSCO’s expertise in shipping operations, Everbright’s financial strength, and Hantong’s shipbuilding excellence.